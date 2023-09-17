Manifestation is a tool used by many professional athletes around the world, and for Kyrie Irving that process appears to have started earlier than most. The Dallas Mavericks star shared a post on Twitter with an image of a note he wrote to himself way back in 4th Grade.

The content of the note? “I AM GOING TO THE NBA!! Promise.”

The Power of I AM. I Wrote it down and followed through.

4th Grade Version of Me is Proud I stuck with it and achieved something special. Chief Hélà 🤞🏾🪶♾ pic.twitter.com/VFZHEkCk7N — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) September 17, 2023

Of course, a few years later, he was the number one draft pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving has gone above and beyond the goal set out in the note, too – 12 years on from draft day he's an NBA champion, an 8x NBA All-Star, a 3x All-NBA member, and the list goes.

Having written the note in 4th Grade, he was still clearly many years away from fulfilling his goal, but within a few years the undeniable talent of the man was plain to see. In high school, Irving represented Montclair Kimberley Academy as a sophomore and a freshman and was pretty damn good, averaging 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 3.6 steals.

He subsequently moved to St. Patrick High School, which he felt would provide him with a bigger challenge. His numbers would suggest it did, but he didn't exactly struggle, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals en route to a New Jersey Tournament of Champions title.

After a brilliant high school career, Irving joined Duke and played a season under acclaimed coach Mike Krzyzewski. But with a potential three more years of college basketball ahead of him, he instead opted to nominate for the NBA draft as a 19-year-old, fulfilling his 4th Grade dream in the process.