Devin Booker still has three years left on his contract, but he is eligible for a big extension this summer, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly close to making a big splash with Booker. Booker has been the face of the Suns for a long time now, and two parties are in talks about a massive contract extension. Booker could be getting a deal that is worth $150 million.

“Sources: Phoenix Suns and franchise player Devin Booker are in talks on a contract extension,” Chris Haynes said in a post. “Booker is eligible for a two-year, $150 million max extension.”

Devin Booker was a standout player at Kentucky in college, and the Suns selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Booker was an immediate impact player, and he quickly became one of the best players in the entire NBA. The Suns want him to stay in Phoenix for a long time.

So far in his career, Booker has averaged less than 20 points per game just once, and it was his rookie season. The last time that he averaged under 25 PPG was the 2017-18 season. He is a star, but the Suns haven't been able to win big with him yet. They have made it to the NBA Finals, but now they are stuck in the mud a bit after failing to make the postseason. Phoenix has a lot of work to do, and keeping Devin Booker around for a long time is on the team's agenda.

Suns sign Euroleague champ to one-year deal

In other news for the Suns, the team picked up an intriguing addition by signing Euroleague Turkish Cup champion Nigel Hayes-Davis to a one-year deal. Hayes-Davis spent his college days playing at Wisconsin, and he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings. He hasn't played in the NBA since 2018.

“Fenerbahce's Nigel Hayes-Davis – the 2025 Euroleague champion and finals MVP as well as Turkish Cup champion and MVP – has agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post. “The two-time Euroleague first-teamer returns to the States and NBA. Suns executives and Hayes-Davis' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management finished details tonight on the Euro star's deal in Phoenix.

It will be interesting to see how Nigel Hayes-Davis adjusts to the NBA again, but between this and the Devin Booker news, the Suns are making moves.