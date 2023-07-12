Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving is no longer a free agent in the shoe market.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Irving has finally booked an endorsement deal with Chinese brand ANTA.

“Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium . Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal,” Charania tweeted Tuesday night.

Charania also added in a follow-up tweet that Kyrie Irving's contract with ANTA also includes certain rights to lure other basketball personalities to be part of the brand.

“The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in US.”

Rumors swirled about the potential partnership between Irving and ANTA long before Charania reported on it, so this development isn't really much of a surprise. If anything, it's intriguing to see how ANTA's sales would fare in the coming weeks and months after securing a deal with a polarizing but uber-talented player in Kyrie.

Irving parted ways with Nike in 2022 in light of his controversial social media behavior that was linked to antisemitism.

The ANTA deal isn't the only major one Kyrie Irving inked this summer. He also inked a massive three-year contract with the Mavs worth $126 million that also comes with a 2025-26 player option amounting to over $42 million.