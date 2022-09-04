Luka Doncic’s 11-game EuroBasket winning streak snapped by Bosnia and Herzegovina

Slovenia’s winning streak in EuroBasket with Luka Doncic is now history. Bosnia & Herzegovina defeated Doncic, Goran Dragic and the Slovenian team 97-93 in a thrilling contest. The Dallas Mavericks star’s win streak, which extended over two tournaments, ends at 11 games.

Doncic still dazzled with some crazy highlights and recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the loss. However, he shot 0-8 from deep and added five assists to his stat line. Dragic added 20 points, six assists and four steals while Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 22 points.

Although Bosnia & Herzegovina features Jusuf Nurkic, John Roberson and Dzanan Musa led the way with 23 and 22 points respectively to defeat Luka Doncic and Slovenia. The former shot 7/13 from deep while the latter, who previously played two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, led the team in assists with five and collected five rebounds. Nurkic tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Behind Dzanan Musa & John Roberson, Bosnia and Herzegovina hand Luka Doncic his 1st Eurobasket loss 💪🏽😤 Roberson: Musa:

23 points 22 points

4 rebounds 5 rebounds

7-of-15 FG 7-of-13 FG

7-of-13 3PT 4-of-8 3PTpic.twitter.com/uhRvkdhNB9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

Slovenia led for most of the game but fell behind in the fourth quarter. Bosnia & Herzegovina kept hitting clutch shots and forced turnovers and fouls to remain ahead of the reigning champions. Luka Doncic helped Slovenia win in 2017, posting a 9-0 record to take the EuroBasket title for the first time in the country’s history.

Luka Doncic was dealing with some wrist issues throughout the contest, though the Mavs are not concerned. He should remain active as he looks to bounce back from his first loss in the tournament. Slovenia is now behind Germany in EuroBasket’s Group B, as Franz Wagner led the squad past Lithuania with a brilliant performance. The Doncic-and-Dragic-led team now owns a record of 2-1 in the 2022 tournament.