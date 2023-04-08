A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s official. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have now been eliminated from playoff contention after their gutting 115-112 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. It’s a sad day to be a Mavs fan, and to add further insult to injury, it just so happens that Dallas has now helped set a never-bef0re-seen record involving the two other Texas-based teams in the NBA.

As reported by ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time in league history since the Mavs became a franchise that Dallas, the Houston Rockets, and the San Antonio Spurs have all failed to qualify for the playoffs in the same season. It was during the 1980-81 season that the Mavs first eneterd the NBA, and since then, it’s never happened that the Mavs, the Rockets, and the Spurs all fell out of playoff contention. That’s a record that stood for 42 years, and it came to a bitter end on Friday night.

Luka Doncic played in Friday’s game, and he was the lone star as the Mavs were waving the white flag even before the game started. Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, and Maxi Kleber didn’t even bother suiting up in this one, while Doncic was limited to just 13 minutes of action.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Mavs following a truly disastrous campaign. They will need to figure things out this summer as they look to bounce back next season. Whether or not Kyrie Irving will still in the picture, however, remains to be seen.