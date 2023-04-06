Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the successful release of his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is now gearing up for the second iteration of his kicks. Lucky for the fans, the Slovenian youngster gave everyone the first look at his Jordan Luka 2 during Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic was spotted working out with the shoes in purple colorway. Based on the photos, it is another low-cut model, with Nick DePaula of ESPN noting that it “features IsoPlate support frame and Formula23 cushioning.”

FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

Details about the shoe have yet to be revealed. The Jordan Brand still has not released official images of the new sneakers, as well as its pricing and what colorways it will be released. As for the drop date, DePaula noted that it is expected to be released in the upcoming summer of 2023.

With the incredible reception that fans gave when Jordan Luka 1 was released, there is definitely more expectations now for the Jordan Luka 2. There’s a quite the significant difference between the two shoes design-wise, and it’s exciting to see what other colors it will come with. Maybe a Mavs blue is just perfect?

Sure enough, the official details for it couldn’t come any sooner.

For now, though, Luka Doncic certainly isn’t thinking much about his sneakers. With the Mavs trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, his shoe drop is likely the last of his concerns right now. Here’s to hoping that we get to see more of the Jordan Luka 2 before the season ends, though.