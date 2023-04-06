A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are on the brink of throwing away their season down the drain. After bringing in Kyrie Irving via a mid-season blockbuster trade, the Mavs have struggled mightily and are now a loss away from their season officially coming to an end. Naturally, the pitchforks have been brought out as fans and pundits alike try to find the main reason behind the team’s downfall.

If you ask Luka, however, he knows who’s to blame for the Mavs’ problems. In his mind, the fingers should be pointed in his direction:

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” Doncic said, via Bally Sports Southwest on Twitter. “Being in the Conference Finals last year to trying to get in Play-In, it’s a very disappointing season. I’m the leader of this team, the one to blame is me.”

That’s tough to hear for Mavs fans. Doncic is clearly feeling dejected at this point, and he’s well aware of all the criticism that have been thrown in the direction of the Mavs. Right now, Luka Doncic is owning up to his team’s struggles, which is a clear sign of how he’s stepped into a leadership role for the Mavs. Nevertheless, Mavs fans can surely feel the pain of their superstar here.

Doncic also noted that team chemistry has been a major issue for the Mavs. The arrival of Kyrie Irving hasn’t exactly panned out for Dallas, and perhaps this is the issue Luka is pointing to here:

“You don’t see that chemistry we had before,” Luka continued. “Especially last year, I think that chemistry was at the top. Chemistry builds and (it’s) not right away. It’s a long process.”

Despite the problems they continue to face, however, Doncic is staying positive. Mavs fans will need to be patient as well.