The biggest question surrounding the Golden State Warriors this offseason is what will happen with Jonathan Kuminga. He is a free agent, and the talk has been that Kuminga will most likely be moving on from the team due to his turbulent time spent in San Francisco. Trade scenarios surround him, or he can move on as a restricted free agent.

Kuminga was said to be unhappy most of the season with Golden State, but then broke out in the postseason and played some of his best basketball when they needed him most against the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially with Steph Curry injured.

The Athletic did a whole piece on the latest with Kuminga and what to do with him, and the Mavericks' blueprint appears to be the best way forward.

As Anthony Slater writes, “One league source noted how Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington altered Dallas' fortune two trade deadlines ago as a blueprint. Those two — a steady starting center and versatile wing — made a combined $28.8 million at the time of the trade.”

Based on how he played in the postseason, it seems both sides would love to stay together, but it all comes down to money and what he can get with Golden State compared to what he can get on the open market. A sign-and-trade makes the most sense for Kuminga and the Warriors because it allows Golden State to get something in return if they can't come to a deal. Then, the Mavericks' blueprint comes in because his contract can be restructured.

Head coach Steve Kerr has compared Kuminga with Shawn Marion. They are the same height, 6-feet-7 inches, slashers who can defend every position on the court, and great rebounders. However, Kuminga has not nearly been as consistent as that comparison would dictate, and that's where some of this impasse has stemmed from.

He would instantly be labeled the third scoring option because of Curry and Jimmy Butler, but he still has room to grow because he's younger than both.

The Warriors desperately need a center and more height as a team, but the financial situation complicates that. It might hinge on what happens with Kuminga due to how much money they would have leftover.

It's unclear how much interest there is right now in Kuminga, and the Warriors ultimately have control due to him being a restricted free agent. The door is not closed on this ultimately working out, but there is a blueprint for how it could work.