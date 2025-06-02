The Dallas Mavericks prepare for what will be an intriguing offseason. Not only will they have the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, but they also have their free agents to negotiate with. Veteran guard Dante Exum is one of those players.

Exum has been with the Mavericks since the 2023-24 season, where he played a solid role off the bench. Injuries held him back the following season, but Dallas continues to have interest in bringing him back. However, they will have to fend off competition from international waters, specifically Turkish power Fenerbahçe, according to league insider Marc Stein on his Substack.

“Exum, who turns 30 in July, spent two seasons out of the league at FC Barcelona and Partizan Belgrade before Dallas brought the former No. 5 overall pick back to the NBA for the 2023-24 season. The Australian guard was limited to just 20 games this season due to significant wrist and hand injuries but unexpectedly played in Dallas' final two regular-season games and both Play-In games in what was seen in some corners as a bid to improve his free agency prospects this summer,” Stein wrote.

“There is likely still a role with the Mavericks for Exum — depending, of course, on how the rest of the roster takes shape — given their well-chronicled lack of proven ballhandling while Kyrie Irving remains in the midst of rehabbing an ACL tear.”

What lies ahead for Dante Exum, Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) drives to the basket past forward Anthony Davis (3) and Toronto Raptors forward Garrett Temple (17) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Dante Exum has played seven years in the NBA, being the former No. 5 overall pick of the 2014 draft.

While he wasn't able to reach the star potential league scouts believed he was capable of, Exum has since revitalized his career with his Mavericks stint. Through 75 regular-season games in the last two seasons, he averaged eight points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. He shot 51.6% from the field, including 47.2% from beyond the arc.

Exum proved with Dallas that he can still have a solid role in the NBA with his scoring and playmaking ability. While it would be reasonable for him to entertain offers, both domestic and international, he might want to value stability by remaining with the Mavericks.