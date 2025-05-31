Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason. Dallas is expected to select Cooper Flagg first overall after winning the NBA Draft Lottery. Flagg and Washington play similar positions, and the Mavs need extra guard help amid Kyrie Irving's injury, so the idea of a Washington trade has floated as NBA rumors begin to swirl.

However, the Mavericks need to keep Washington on the roster unless they receive a trade offer that is simply too good to turn down.

Why is Washington someone Dallas should be hesitant to trade? After all, the star players are Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving (once he returns from injury). Why not trade Washington to bolster the rest of the roster?

Chemistry and leadership are among the most important elements of finding success in any team sport. PJ Washington has emerged as the glue of this Mavericks roster. Irving is likely not going to return from his ACL recovery until January and Davis is still getting used to playing with his new team in Dallas.

The Mavericks need a leader on the floor, and PJ Washington could be the answer.

PJ Washington is Mavericks' glue guy

Washington took a big step forward amid the team's adversity this past season. As someone who covered the Mavs all season long, I can confirm that Washington played a pivotal role in keeping them together amid all of the ups and downs. Despite the Doncic trade and a plethora of injuries, Washington did everything he could to help the Mavericks maintain their composure.

“Just being more vocal,” Washington told reporters in March of how he grew as a leader during the 2024-25 season. “Obviously, I've been on bad teams before. I know how it can get real fast. Just trying to keep everybody's spirits up, just being the guy that is vocal each and every night, and just trying to lead by example as well.”

It goes beyond only the leadership and chemistry elements, though. Washington performed well across his 57 games played this past season, averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. After all, there is a reason Kyrie Irving called PJ Washington a “budding star” in February.

“When he's not in the lineup, we miss him out there,” Irving said of Washington following a Pelicans-Mavs game in February. “We're able to go small… Being a playmaker, stretching out the opposing centers to the three-point line… We just need him to stay aggressive.

“He's a budding star for our team. He's showcasing that. His numbers have showcased that. So I think it's time we start furthering that conversation about PJ Washington consistently doing these things.”

If Kyrie Irving calls you a “budding star,” then you are the real deal.

Trading Washington isn't the answer

However, the talent and statistics are not the primary reason the Mavericks need to keep Washington. If he wasn't the leader that he's become, then capitalizing on Washington's big season and trading him during the summer could make sense.

But the fact of the matter is that PJ Washington's overall value is pivotal to Dallas. The Mavs' chemistry will not be the same if the forward is traded. It doesn't matter who they acquire in return. Chemistry is crucial, and Washington can lead the way in that department.

The Mavericks will likely make moves this offseason. In all reality, they probably should make a trade or two. Trading PJ Washington is not the answer, though.