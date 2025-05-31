Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving responded to a fan on social media this week after learning that the supporter brought his Mavericks jersey to the summit of Mount Everest.

The fan reached out to Irving on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a message that read:

“ky, can you read my news? A loyal fan. Bring your jersey to Everest. I hope to get your response and wish you a speedy recovery!”

Irving, 33, acknowledged the gesture and offered a heartfelt reply on the platform.

“I appreciate the love and support, genuinely,” Irving posted. “Being able to see people from my Tribe doing things like this keep me inspired to continue growing and being who I AM.

Climbing/Conquering Mount Everest, let alone wearing my Dallas Jersey on top of Everest is a real flex.”

The moment comes as the Mavericks prepare for a pivotal offseason following a disappointing finish to the 2024–25 season. Dallas ended the year with a 39–43 record and missed the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the play-in tournament. The team later won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kyrie Irving responds to fan support amid ACL recovery and Mavericks' pivotal offseason

Irving, in his second full season with Dallas, had been a key part of the Mavericks’ backcourt alongside Luka Doncic before Doncic was traded midseason to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis. Irving’s own season was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in March, forcing him to miss the final stretch of the regular season and the play-in tournament.

Before the injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range over 50 games. The veteran guard was in the midst of one of his most efficient seasons, helping Dallas remain in postseason contention despite roster upheaval.

The former NBA champion and nine-time All-Star is known for his strong rapport with fans and regular engagement on social media. His response to the Everest fan marked another moment of personal connection, as Mavericks supporters continue to show support during his recovery process.

The fan’s tribute added to a growing number of global homages to Irving, who remains one of the league’s most popular and influential figures. The image of his Mavericks jersey at the top of Everest circulated widely, drawing admiration across the NBA community.

Irving is expected to continue his rehabilitation throughout the summer. With the addition of the top draft pick and a healthy Irving expected back at some point in the 2025–26 season, Dallas hopes to reestablish itself as a contender in the Western Conference.

Irving signed a three-year extension with the Mavericks in 2023 and has since remained a cornerstone of the franchise. His leadership and experience are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the team’s next chapter.