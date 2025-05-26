Most of the talk surrounding the NBA Draft is around Duke star Cooper Flagg and how well he will do in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to take him as the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and many see him as a no-brainer and a future star in the making.

However, not everyone sees Flagg as a great player, with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony recently voicing how he believes that Flagg is not on the excellent level yet but is very good.

Appearing on Paul George's podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, Anthony said that he doesn't believe Flagg is great at anything but is very good at everything.

He said, “I'm very high on his game. He doesn't do anything great, like he does a lot of s—t very well. Offensive rebound very f—ing good. In the passing lane, very good. He's a weak-side defender, excellent. On-ball defender, he got a lot better. Weak side shot, not just defense.

“Offensively, he's starting to get that little middy, that elbow area. The confidence started getting bigger and bigger as the season went on.”

Cooper Flagg is ready for the NBA right now

As the odds-on favorite to be the top pick, this is not a great assessment because if you get picked that high, you want that player to do at least one thing great. At 6'9″ and 205 pounds, Flagg is ready for the NBA right now at his size with room to still grow and add more muscle to his body.

His work and overall talent are second to none in this draft class. He also led the Duke Blue Devils in almost every category as a freshman on offense and defense. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Flagg also shot 48.1% from the field, 84% from the free-throw line, and 38.5% from behind the three-point line.

Anthony's overall point was to complement Flagg's ability to do almost everything well on a basketball court, but with the Dallas Mavericks needing a scorer to fill in the massive gap left by Luka Doncic, does “very good” cut it?

Doncic is an assassin of a scorer and was a dominant offensive player for Dallas, so as good as Flagg projects to be, is this what Mavericks fans want to hear? Only time will tell because Flagg will be in Dallas once June's NBA Draft comes to pass.