The Dallas Mavericks' prospects got a whole lot better earlier this month when they landed the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. And in addition to presumably drafting Duke star Cooper Flagg in about one month's time, the Mavericks could also be enlisting the help of Chris Paul, one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Kyrie Irving is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in March, so the Mavs, who could still be competitive without Irving, will need a point guard to add to their rotation. Paul, who spent last season mentoring 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs, may take on a similar role in Dallas next season.

“Another name to monitor for Dallas: Chris Paul,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein, who has long been plugged in with the Mavericks. “The free-agent-to-be just turned 40 on May 6, but Paul also just played (and started) 82 games in his maiden season as a San Antonio Spur.

“Anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason even though his time as a Spur as a mentor to Victor Wembanyama and a young team overall was an unabashed success. The reality now, though, is that San Antonio acquired De’Aaron Fox in February and just watched Stephon Castle assemble of a Rookie of the Year season.

“Since winning the May 12 draft lottery, San Antonio has likewise attempted to convey a desire to rival teams that it intends to keep the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft to select Rutgers' Dylan Harper. With or without Harper in the Alamo City next season, it is difficult to see how there would be room in the Spurs' backcourt next season.”

Paul, despite being one of the oldest players in the league, was highly effective this past season with the Spurs. Although he averaged a career-low 8.8 points per game, he averaged 7.4 assists and shot 37.7% from 3-point range, which is better than he had done in any season since 2020-21.

The makeup of the Mavericks' roster when (or if) Paul walks in is unknown.

Irving, while injured, has a $44 million player option this offseason. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford could potentially be traded away as they enter the final year of their respective deals. Dwight Powell has a $4 million player option, and Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie, two members of the Dallas backcourt, are unrestricted free agents.

Regardless of who remains and goes, having one of the wisest players in league history mentoring Flagg, one of the most highly anticipated NBA prospects in recent history, would seem worthwhile for the Dallas Mavericks.