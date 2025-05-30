Scottie Scheffler is the best golfer on the planet. That is essentially undeniable at this point. He is known for his robotic antics on and off the course. However, following Friday's second round of the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler was a bit more jovial than usual.

The World No. 1 carded his second straight 2-under 70 to enter the weekend at 4-under. That has him in a tie for fourth, three back of the lead. Afterward, he was asked a rather interesting question not related to the tournament, but the NBA Playoffs instead.

He was asked whether he was following the playoffs.

“No, not since the Mavs did not make it,” Scheffler said. That, of course, prompted the question as to who he is hoping wins the NBA Championship.

“The Mavericks,” he said with a grin.

Despite being born in New Jersey, the reigning PGA Championship winner grew up just outside of Dallas. He went to school at the University of Texas and is a devoted Longhorn supporter. Apparently, he is also a Mavs guy!

The reporter quipped back, “You'll have to wait a while.” But Scheffler's response said he is still following the NBA to some degree. “Yeah, first pick.”

During the NBA Draft Lottery a couple of weeks ago, the Mavericks miraculously landed the first pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

All that aside, Scottie Scheffler finds himself in a great position at Jack's Place. Jack Nicklaus is the host of the Memorial, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Course conditions, along with inclement weather, have made play incredibly difficult on the field. As of this writing, only nine of 72 players in the field are even under par. That makes Scheffler, three back, the favorite to win on the PGA Tour yet again.