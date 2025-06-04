The Dallas Mavericks are technically on the clock after winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It's widely expected for the front office to select Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg with that pick. Many fans cried foul, however, after Dallas won the first pick overall. On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver set the record straight on how it all went down.

During a guest appearance on “Breakfast Ball” on Fox Sports 1, Silver shut down any notions of the NBA Lottery being rigged. He claims the Mavericks were trying to win after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis; however, injuries to Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as Dereck Lively II, hindered Dallas' playoff chances, and the team ended up joining the lottery.

“They were trying to win. Then Kyrie [Irving] got injured, then Anthony Davis got injured. So then they found themselves in the lottery. Odds are odds, and that's how it turned out.”

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Mavericks News
The Dallas Mavericks team bench reacts to a Denver Nuggets score during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks will look to fight off Euro power for key free agentRichard Pereira ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the third quarter at American Airlines Center.
NBA rumors: ESPN suggests Suns-Mavericks trade swapping Cooper Flagg pick, Devin BookerPreston Byers ·
Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Lakers set first Cooper Flagg, Mavericks matchup in Las VegasMalik Brown ·
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) and Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) battle for the ball in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
NBA rumors: ESPN suggests Spurs-Mavericks trade to pair Cooper Flagg, WembyPreston Byers ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center
Kyrie Irving responds to Mavericks fan who climbed Mount Everest in his jerseyJulian Ojeda ·
Mavericks Nico Harrison on left. Mavericks PJ Washington shooting a basketball on right. Place a stop sign in the middle.
Why Mavericks’ potential PJ Washington trade would be disasterJoey Mistretta ·

The injuries that plagued the Mavericks after the trade deadline are something general manager Nico Harrison has mentioned amidst the criticism. While Mavericks fans were ultimately, and rightly, upset with the Doncic trade, the organization seemingly believes that if the roster remained healthy with Davis, Irving, and Lively, Dallas could have gone on a deep playoff run this postseason.

Instead, the Mavericks were eliminated from playoff contention after suffering a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. Had Dallas pulled off a win in that contest, they never would have had the chance to enter the lottery and win the No. 1 pick overall in the NBA Draft.

The first round of the draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST. It's said to be a deep draft class, which is good news for nearly every team in the league. The No. 1 pick is the only selection the Mavericks have in the entire draft.