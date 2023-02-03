Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic exited Thursday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans after a scary fall in the third quarter. Doncic was trying to convert a layup after attacking the Pelicans’ defense right down the middle but landed awkwardly after getting challenged by New Orleans big man Jonas Valanciunas.

Luka headed to the locker room after this fall pic.twitter.com/K0X0jRV0rU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Luka Doncic did not return to the game after making his way to the locker room, though, the Mavs still managed to take care of business the rest of the way, with Dallas earning a 111-106 victory. Before leaving the contest, Luka Doncic had already put up a huge production, scoring 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the floor with eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in only 23 minutes of floor duty.

There’s no official word yet about the status of Luka Doncic for the Mavs’ next game, but Dallas is certainly hoping that he did not suffer anything serious that would require prolonged absence. Doncic is having a stellar season, to say the least. He entered the Pelicans game with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks will hit the road for a five-game road trip that begins on Saturday against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It would be a great sign of relief for Mavs fans if Luka Doncic manages to join his team for this trip away from Texas.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green came through for the Mavs in lieu of Doncic against the Pelicans, as they scored 21 and 15 points, respectively.