Former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett dropped an honest opinion on Luka Doncic that Dallas Mavericks fans will absolutely love, via Kevin Garnett on Twitter.

“I love Luka’s pace, I love Luka’s maturity. You see his maturity, you see how he’s been playing with older men or older people in his life. You see it,” Garnett said of Doncic. “He’s not afraid of anything in the league. He goes to some of the best defenders the same way and makes them look like their not that great of defenders. He has a pace, you can’t speed him up. And he’s figured out the league.”

Kevin Garnett added that he has Luka Doncic “to win MVP this year” in his Twitter caption.

Doncic has enjoyed an incredible 2022-2023 season. The Mavs wouldn’t be where they are right now without him. At just 23-years old, he’s arguably the best young player in the NBA today.

Doncic produces the kind of eye-opening stats that are more than just for show. He consistently does everything he can to help Dallas win games.

Luka Doncic is averaging over 33 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 35.5 percent three-point shooting. Those numbers are even more impressive when considering the fact that opposing defenses strategize around containing him. Doncic is also averaging 9 rebounds and 8 assists per game.

Garnett isn’t one to throw out compliments without a player truly earning them. KG’s bode of confidence towards Luka will strengthen his MVP case.

For now, Doncic will continue to focus on leading the Mavs to wins as they try to climb the Western Conference standings.