By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime.

When it looked like the Mavs were on the verge of defeat on Tuesday, Doncic singlehandedly carried the Mavs to help them extend the game. The Knicks were up by three points, 115-112, with 7.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Doncic scored three straight to tie the game. After making his first free throw, he purposely missed the second one, got the rebound and drained the off-balanced jumper to tie things up at 115-115 with a second left on the clock.

Luka Doncic career-high 53 point triple-double, and then does this.https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRCpic.twitter.com/eiku0RTA8g — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 28, 2022

It was undoubtedly an incredible showing from Luka, who ended the game with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists–the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history. Naturally, several NBA fans were hyped up over what they just witnessed, all singing their praises on Luka’s scoring genius.

“LUKA DONCIC IS ON ANOTHER UNIVERSE!!!” one fan said. Another one shared, “Luka Doncic may be the coldest white boy to touch the rock lol.”

A third fan said, “yeah Luka Doncic the greatest player in the league at the age of 23 lmao goodnight.”

Here are more reactions from around NBA Twitter:

The first ever 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA History. Luka Doncic is AMAZING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KYdw6fiPeU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

Les gars bloquez moi svp parce que je vais vous mettre que du Luka Doncic a k a MVPIC a k a le GOAT dans votre TL pic.twitter.com/v5EJIEb0kW — Ahmed Diallo🇨🇮 (@_ahmed_dl) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic undoubtedly just had one of the greatest, if not the best individual performance in the history of the NBA, and it might be hard to beat that. Not to mention that they were really close to losing the contest.

It’s definitely a game that will forever be remembered in Mavs and NBA history. And if anything, it only propels Doncic’s status as one of the best players in the NBA today.