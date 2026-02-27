The Dallas Mavericks are having a challenging campaign, but there are still some things to be thankful for.

For one, Cooper Flagg has been as good as advertised, and the Mavericks have decided to make him the team's centerpiece. The 20-year-old rookie has already set multiple records in his young career, and he will only get better as he progresses in Dallas.

Another positive note: Coach Jason Kidd earned his 200th win with the Mavericks after they beat the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Kidd, who has been calling the shots for Dallas since 2021, was proud to join others who paved the way for him, as he mentioned in the video posted by DLLS Sports' Abby Jones.

“It's a compliment to the players. But also, to be mentioned with (Rick) Carlisle, (Don) Nelson, and (Dick) Motta. Those are the legends. When you look at future Hall of Famers, Dick Motta should be in the Hall of Fame, Carlisle will be in the Hall of Fame, Nellie is in the Hall of Fame, so just understanding those coaches, to be there with those guys is a great honor,” said Kidd.

The 52-year-old Kidd's stint with the Mavericks, whom he helped win a championship in 2011, has been anything but smooth sailing. He had to navigate the change in ownership, the shocking exit of Luka Doncic, the injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and the controversy surrounding the tenure of former general manager Nico Harrison, among other challenges.

Still, he has largely been effective, steering the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Even when he was still playing, many predicted that Kidd would be perfect as a coach, touting his high IQ, leadership, and wisdom.