As Dallas Mavericks franchise star Kyrie Irving continues to rehab from injury, the fan base and his teammates anxiously await his return to the court. In joining No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks have a chance to see results quickly given the pedigree of their organization. Balance will be the key to their success, which Kyrie Irving echoes with his latest signature ANTA KAI 3 ‘432Hz' sneaker release.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kyrie Irving joined ANTA in 2023 following his departure from Nike, owning equity in the company and serving as their Chief Creative Officer. Not only has Irving already released three signature shoes with the Chinese-based sportswear brand, but he's also released a number of lifestyle sneakers and apparel collections under the ANTA KAI moniker.

His latest ANTA KAI 3 ‘432Hz' draws inspiration from the frequency often associated with balance, harmony, and calming energy. 432 Hz represents alignment – physically, mentally, and spiritually – represented through the colors violet, pink, and metallic gold. The sneakers will drop in the coming days along with the “Moment of Time” visual meditation campaign.

ANTA KAI 3 “432Hz”

Article Continues Below





The “432Hz” colorway presents itself in a stunning gradient with violet purple along the toe meshing into pink along the back half of the shoe. The same pattern follows through the N2 foam midsole, distributed evenly for maximum stability and comfort. Throughout, we see hits of shimmering metallic gold throughout the breathable air vents on the upper.

Finer details will include KAI branding along the back heel and tongue in gold, matching several etched designs throughout the midsole. The aerodynamic and sleek silhouette is inspired by the world's fastest bird, a peregrine falcon, and what Irving mimics his game after.

Per ANTA, “For Kyrie, the “432Hz” colorway represents more than a design—it’s a reminder that peak performance begins with inner alignment.”

The ANTA KAI 1 “432Hz” will release on February 28, 2026 through ANTA, both online and at their Beverly Hills, CA flagship store. Several ANTA retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Shoe Palace, and Extra Butter will hold the shoes in limited quantities. They'll come with a $135 retail tag and will feature special packaging along with the gold feather hang tag.