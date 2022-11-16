Published November 16, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks ask a lot out of their superstar, Luka Doncic. Doncic’s usage rate is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the highest in the NBA at 38.6, and he averages 37.2 minutes per game, the fourth-most in basketball. The Slovenian practically popularized the term heliocentric offense because he does so much for this Mavs team. With this in mind, fans what to know if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back.

Is Mavs’ Luka Doncic playing vs. Rockets

According to the Mavericks’ PR Twitter account, the team is resting Luka Doncic on this second night of a back-to-back against Houston. Maxi Kleber and JaVale McGee will both also be out, but they’re dealing with injuries.

Luka Doncic, 23, is playing as well as anybody to begin the new season. He’s averaging a league-leading 34.4 points to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 13 games. He’s coming off a hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Clippers in which he had 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The one area offensively where Doncic is struggling is from behind the 3-point line. He’s converting just 29.1% of his treys, a career-low mark.

Considering all that Doncic brings to the table, one would think the Mavs would be in grave danger of picking up a loss tonight. However, that’s not quite the case. Their opponent, the Rockets, is just 2-12. That’s the worst record in the Western Conference and the entire league. So long as guys like Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood step up in the absence of Doncic, Dallas should have no problem picking up a win at home against an inferior team.

So, ultimately, the answer to whether Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Rockets is no.