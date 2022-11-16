Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic exploded once again to help the Dallas Mavericks take down the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. In the process, he made history as one of the best young scorers in the history of the game, joining the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and many more.

The Mavs superstar finished with 35 points on top of 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals in their 103-101 win against the Clippers. He also banked the clutch bucket with 30 seconds left to give Dallas a rather safe cushion to stop the LA comeback.

According to Stat Muse, Doncic’s latest scoring outburst pushed him into the Top 10 for most points in NBA history before turning 24-years-old. He’s actually now ninth on the list, surpassing Dwight Howard’s mark of 7,397 points.

Luka Doncic is only 23 years old and won’t be turning 24 until February. With that said, he still has around 48 games between now and his birthday to climb up the rankings. If he is able to play in at least 40 of those contests and average 30 points, he would be able to crack the Top 5 and record around 8,600 points.

That would allow him to surpass Kobe Bryant (8,197 points) and just trail Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. LeBron leads the young gun list with 11,514 points.

Sure enough, however, that isn’t Luka’s focus right now. But it will definitely be nice if he can achieve it while leading Dallas to wins.

Jason Kidd’s men play again on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. It’s unknown if Doncic will suit up in the second game of their back-to-back after playing for 40 minutes Tuesday night.