Luka Doncic posts epic ‘Year 5’ hype reel that will excite Mavs fans

The 2022-23 NBA season is starting really soon, and by the looks of it, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is just as excited as everyone else.

In fact, the Slovenian wonderboy even released a hype reel to tease the upcoming season and his fifth year in the NBA. The 35-second-clip had a little text that says “Year 5” and showed Luka entering the court from the tunnel of the American Airlines Center to the cheer and jubilation of the home fans. It then transitioned to him throwing lobs to his teammates and shooting threes during warm-ups, as well as interacting with fans.

If that doesn’t get the Mavs faithful excited for Year 5 with Luka Doncic, we don’t know what will.

While the departure of Jalen Brunson was quite a blow for the Mavs, there is still plenty of reason to be optimistic for the franchise. Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning to full health, while Christian Wood–acquired via trade in the offseason–addresses the big problem in the middle for the franchise.

And who could forget about JaVale McGee, who is set to bring some championship pedigree to Dallas? There’s also rookie Jaden Hardy, who could very well thrive alongside Doncic. Spencer Dinwiddie is projected to have a bigger and better season as well after joining the Mavs at the trade deadline last campaign.

While the West got tougher and a repeat of their Western Conference Finals berth not assured, the Mavs certainly shouldn’t be counted out. Not with Doncic as motivated as ever to win.