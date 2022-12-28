By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.

Doncic was asked about scoring nearly half of his 60 points in pick and roll situations and his response doesn’t exactly flatter Tom Thibodeau’s game plan.

“I mean, we know New York is not gonna double,” said Luka Doncic after the game. “I love the pick and roll. I think everybody knows that. So just keep rolling the pick and roll.”

It’s hard to fathom just what exactly Tom Thibodeau’s thought process was in not forcing Luka Doncic to give up the basketball. The Mavs may be the team most dependent on one player to run their sets in the entire NBA. Forcing Tim Hardaway Jr. or Spencer Dinwiddie to beat you seems like the wiser choice.

It’s the second puzzling defensive decision in a row for the Knicks in as many games. They were similarly shaded by Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang for playing drop coverage in the Knicks’ Christmas Day loss at MSG. The Sixers forward connected on four threes and let seven of them fly in the fourth quarter given he was fed several clean looks from deep.

Played drop coverage against the Sixers in the last game and now we don’t double a top 5 player in the PNR last night. You can blame the game on the refs or the missed rebound at the end of regulation, but if we can’t game plan properly, when does it become Thibs fault? https://t.co/xRWNyBj0KE — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownNBA) December 28, 2022

Luka Doncic deserves all the praise for being an absolute monster against the Knicks – but the team clearly deserves a decent chunk of the blame.