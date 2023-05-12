Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The 2022-23 season was an abject disaster for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That’s simply the truth; missing the playoffs is inexcusable, especially after they made the Western Conference Finals last year. Nevertheless, as the old adage goes, “misery loves company”. And boy oh boy, did the Phoenix Suns’ Game 6 demise against the Denver Nuggets put a smile on the Mavs’ face to make them feel a bit better about their disappointing season.

Against the Nuggets, the Suns played inspired basketball at home, winning Games 3 and 4 to give them hope in the series. Thus, one would think that they would come out with that same intensity with their season on the line. But it seems like a new curse might be brewing for the Suns: the curse of the elimination game at home. They proceeded to fall flat on their faces, going down by 30 points at the half and ending their season on a whimper.

And Luka Doncic’s Mavs teammates loved every single second of it. In Theo Pinson’s Run Your Race podcast, he and Reggie Bullock couldn’t help but make fun of the Suns having yet another terrible performance at home with the fate of their season hanging in the balance.

“Hey look, you know how hyped I am,” Bullock said, prompting some raucous laughter from Pinson. “Hey man, I heard they’re smoking all them at Phoenix. That’s what they said.”

“They on that Phoenix pack,” Pinson added.

It’s not a surprise to see these two Mavs cherishing the Suns’ downfall to this degree. During their heated second-round battle in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Suns, particularly Devin Booker, talked some smack towards Luka Doncic and the Mavs, and yet it’s Dallas that had the last laugh.

Sure, the Mavs were an even bigger disappointment this season than the Suns. Reggie Bullock struggled all year long, and Theo Pinson doesn’t exactly log heavy minutes for his team, earning his bread by relishing his role as the ultimate teammate and ultimate bench cheerleader.

But for at least one night, Bullock and Pinson should have plenty of laughs at the expense of their fallen rivals.