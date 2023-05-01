A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Needless to say, the 2022-23 NBA season for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was a painful one. It’s one that most Mavs fans would rather forget, the memory of which they wish could be buried deep in the sands.

It’s the same feeling that some within the Mavs camp share.

Via Tim Cato of The Athletic:

“The team’s failure to retain Brunson truly started the cascading chain of events that led to this season’s ultimate collapse, one that a team source succinctly described as a ‘f—ing disaster.’ One player remarked minutes before the season’s final game, ‘I’m glad it’s over.’”

The Mavs entered the All-Star break with a 31-29 record and then won just seven more games the rest of the season, leading to them missing the boat not only to the playoffs but even to just a spot in the Play-in Tournament. Despite the addition of Kyrie Irving ahead of the trade deadline, the Mavs simply couldn’t find the right formula to make the roster work.

The Mavericks have plenty of questions to answer and holes to address in the coming NBA offseason. Do they want to retain Irving, whose contract is expiring by the end of the season? Which players would Dallas want to chase in free agency with the hopes of fortifying the supporting cast of Doncic?

“If there’s any other glimmer of hope from the miserable season that was, it’s how clearly it exposed the team’s flaws, one team executive said in a late-season conversation,” via Cato. “That another season, where the team had been luckier, might not have sparked such conviction in meaningful change.”