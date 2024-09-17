Mark Cuban, now worth over $7.6 billion, has hinted at his potential future plans. With his reduced involvement in the Dallas Mavericks and his upcoming departure from Shark Tank after this season, he’s eyeing new ventures. In a recent interview with Wired, Cuban expressed interest in buying X (formerly known as Twitter) and Fox News, if the opportunity arose.

At 66, Mark Cuban seems to be at a pivotal moment in his career. Last year, he revealed that the upcoming season of ABC's Shark Tank would be his final one, marking the end of an era for the reality show that significantly boosted his public profile.

Additionally, Cuban sold off his controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks. This has led many to wonder if the tech entrepreneur and investor is beginning to ease up on his ventures.

Mark Cuban's interest in buying Fox News and X

In a recent interview with Wired's Lauren Goode, published on Thursday, Mark Cuban revealed his interest in acquiring the two major media properties, sparking curiosity about his next potential ventures.

“If I had enough money to do it, which I don't, I'd buy it in a heartbeat,” Cuban remarked about Fox News.

Earlier in the interview, Mark Cuban mentioned that purchasing Fox News could serve as a remedy for what he refers to as the “Fox News generation.” He coined this term in previous discussions, where he voiced his disappointment with the baby boomer generation.

Cuban acknowledged that acquiring Fox News would be an extremely costly endeavor, estimating the potential purchase price to be between $15 billion and $20 billion—if it were even available for sale.

“I don't have $15 or $20 billion in cash sitting around,” the former Mavericks owner told Goode.

Cuban mentioned that acquiring X (formerly Twitter) is also unlikely, as he believes Elon Musk, the current owner, has no intention of selling the platform.

“I wish I could,” he said.

The tech entrepreneur is vocal when it comes to tech platforms and politics. As an active user of X, he hasn't shied away from challenging Elon Musk, even accusing Musk of manipulating the platform's algorithm.

Cuban's comments have provoked Musk's irritation, leading to Musk directing insults at him in response to his outspoken remarks.

“There's no reason for him to sell it,” Cuban said, referring to Elon Musk and X(formerly Twitter).

Mark Cuban's new project

Contrary to suggestions that Cuban is slowing down, he has found a new passion. In 2018, he received an email that immediately grabbed his interest. Alex Oshmyansky, a 33-year-old radiologist, pitched a pharmaceutical startup aimed at selling generic drugs at nearly cost price. Intrigued by the idea, Cuban quickly invested $250,000.

Within two years, Cuban had invested enough to take full ownership of the company. By January 2022, it launched under the name Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. The name reflects both Cuban's involvement and a straightforward pricing formula: the base drug price plus a 15 percent markup, a $5 pharmacy service fee, and $5 for shipping.

The company now ships around 2,500 types of drugs, including those for epilepsy, diabetes, and birth control, to consumers and pharmacies across the U.S.

Fox and X did not respond to requests for comment.