Mavs get at least one positive injury update ahead of Rockets game

Mercifully, the Dallas Mavericks' injury report will not get any fuller on Friday. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, among others, already listed out for tonight's road game versus the Houston Rockets, Mavs fans will be grateful to see the latest update on Seth Curry.

The veteran guard is available after dealing with back spasms, per the team's PR, and will figure to be a focal point of a severely shorthanded squad. Returning to Dallas has not brought the spike in production many hoped, with Curry shooting only 39.8 percent from the field this year, but he remains a dangerous perimeter threat.

The 33-year-old is connecting on 40.4 percent of his attempts from distance and scoring 4.5 points in 12 minutes per game. His role should expand, since injuries are piling up for the Mavs. A strong start for the team has understandably given way to a drop-off.

Dallas has lost three of its last four games and will be given all it can handle against the gritty Rockets. Lacking your All-Star backcourt, particularly MVP candidate Luka Doncic, is challenging enough, but head coach Jason Kidd is also without key supporting players in Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber.

It could be a rough night for the Mavericks in the Toyota Center. The good news, though, is that the team has proven to be a threat when fully healthy. Even in a long season, it is critical to survive injury problems. Dallas cannot fall behind and be forced to claw its way back into the playoff conversation once again.

That did not work out well for the Mavs last season and is a demoralizing scenario to ponder this year. Seth Curry will do his best to help them get back in the win column Friday night.