The Texas Rangers need all the support they can get to overpower the incredibly gritty and talented Houston Astros. Fortunately, two Dallas Mavericks greats are doing their part on that front. Current superstar Luka Doncic and franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki are present for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, ensuring that the Mavs are well represented in this Lone Star State showdown.

The All-NBA point guard and 2023 Hall of Famer showed up to Globe Life Field all decked out in Rangers apparel ahead of Thursday's critical matchup. They showed off their local team spirit in a social media message. “Let's go Rangers,” Doncic said, per the team.

The Mavs play at American Airlines Center, which is roughly 20 miles away from Arlington, so it is makes perfect sense for Nowitzki and Doncic to cheer on Texas. Unfortunately, Houston is on another level when on the road. Despite erasing a 3-0 deficit, the 2023 AL West champions again find themselves trailing the Astros, 7-3, after a momentous three-run home run from Jose Abreu. The way these two teams hit, there could be plenty of more twists and turns before Game 4 concludes.

It is nice to see Luka Doncic take time out of his schedule to attend the ALCS, with the 2023-24 NBA season tipping off in less than a week. Dallas begins play at the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and is hoping to join the Rangers in having a highly successful campaign.

Perhaps Texas' dramatic one-year turnaround will inspire Doncic and the Mavericks. Local fans are surely basking in all of this excitement, following a tumultuous 2022 in both sports.