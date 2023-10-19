Rock band Creed was in the house for the Texas Rangers Game 3 of the ALCS on October 18. Lead singer Scott Stapp reacted to the impact his band has had on the team.

Creed's appearance at the Rangers ALCS game

During the game, the Creed band members were shown on the jumbotron during the Rangers game.

Coincidentally, the Rangers began using Creed's music in the locker room to hype up their team. They would play their music in the locker room before games and would get hyped after fans would sing the songs as well. During October 18's game, the crowd sang along to the song “Higher” and gave the band an ovation when they popped up on the big screen.

The band themselves posted a video from the stands as they cheered on the Rangers.

Creed is at the game! pic.twitter.com/2Xvpfhue6t — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 19, 2023

After the game, Sapp spoke about the warm reception from the crowd. “I was just floored and excited that the music after all these years is still connecting with people, still inspiring folks,” he said. “And I'm grateful to be a part of the ride.”

Creed formed in 1994 and were together before their first breakup. They would reunite from 2009-2012 before going on another hiatus. A decade later, the band has reunited for a second time. The band is taking a unique next step in their career. They will be headlining the Summer of '99 Cruise next year. This slew of shows will kick off in April 2024.

While the Rangers didn't win Game 3 of the ALCS, at least their fans got a treat in the form of Creed's appearance.