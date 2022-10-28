‘We’re going to be a scary team’: Christian Wood sends stern Mavs warning amid blooming Luka Doncic partnership

Christian Wood had a quiet game on Thursday as the Dallas Mavericks took down Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in overtime, 129-125. The new Mavs recruit took just five shots in 24 minutes off the bench for 11 points, which stands out as his lowest scoring output throughout his four-game tenure in Dallas.

Be that as it may, there’s no denying that Wood has found his groove with his new team. The 27-year-old came into Thursday’s matchup averaging 24.3 points on 62.2 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, while also knocking down 2.7 triples per game on a very efficient 61.5-percent clip. The lofty shooting percentages, in particular, likely aren’t sustainable, and Wood will probably come back down to earth sooner or later. However, it is clear that he’s acclimatized well with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd’s system.

It also has a lot to do with one Luka Doncic. Wood himself acknowledged the fact that Luka’s presence has made things a lot easier for him, and that their connection is only going to get stronger from here on out (via Michael Mulford of FanNation):

“It’s opened up the offense for me a lot. There’s a lot more spacing where I can shoot or make a play off the dribble,” Wood said. “They’ve trusted me to make plays off the dribble. I’m just waiting to get more time with him. I think when that happens, we’re going to be a scary team.”

The new-look Mavs are still figuring things out right now, and a few bumps on the road is to be expected. However, once they all get on the same page, this team is going to be a real threat in the Western Conference and beyond.