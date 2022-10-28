Kevin Durant drops blunt take on Nets after OT loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

The Brooklyn Nets put up a formidable fight against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, but in the end, it was Kevin Durant and Co. who still came home empty handed. The Nets had no answer to Luka as he led the Mavs to a 129-125 victory in overtime.

After the game, Durant was asked what he thought the Nets needed to “clean up” the most in order to get their season back on track. KD got brutally honest in his response (h/t Nets Videos on Twitter):

“Everything,” KD said. “You look at your whole team and look at all your schemes and just try to fine-tune it all.”

There’s not much that’s going right for the Nets right now, and Kevin Durant is well aware of this fact. He wasn’t shy about letting his feelings known.

As usual, KD actually had another good game against the Mavs, dropping 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting and a pristine 11-of-11 from the line. That still wasn’t enough. Not even the fact that Kyrie Irving exploded for 39 points on the evening could prevent the Nets from suffering their fourth loss of the season.

This is actually more concerning given how both KD and Kyrie have been playing top-tier basketball. The rest of the squad needs to step up in a major way, and they need to do it sooner rather than later. Otherwise, the Nets could be heading to a disastrous 2022-23 campaign.