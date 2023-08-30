It's being rumored that the MCU's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could get a second season on Disney+.

Accoridng to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, She-Hulk Season 2 “is happening” once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have concluded.

She-Hulk season 2 is happening (or should I say will happen post-strikes) pic.twitter.com/yjwINA2NWJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 29, 2023

The first season of She-Hulk followed Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a single attorney in her 30s after she becomes the titular hero. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Tim Roth starred in the series. Additionally, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo made his MCU return in the series as well.

It consisted of nine episodes. The directing duties were split between Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. Jessica Gao (Ricky and Morty) created te series.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While She-Hulk was received relatively well by critics — it holds a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes — it was not as popular with audiences. As of the time of this writing, the first season holds a 32% audience score.

The first few MCU series including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If?, and more were all received well by both critics and audiences. She-Hulk began a downward trend of sorts for the MCU, as the latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, flopped in the eyes of both demographics. The critics score is a 54% while the audience score was lower at 49%.

It's unknown if Disney and Marvel Studios will confirm a second season of She-Hulk anytime soon. I wouldn't hold your breath, as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are still going. But once they are over, expect an announcement for the MCU series.

The first season of She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+ now.