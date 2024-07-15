Are you going to be at San Diego Comic-Con? Kevin Feige will be. He shared a few details on what might surprise you in Hall H.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the Marvel CEO discussed what's to come as the convention kicks off next week in sunny Southern California.

When asked about plans for Hall H, he shared some exciting details.

Kevin Feige talks about SDCC and surprises to come

“Yes, I can [share some plans],” Feige said. “I think people know we're going to be there on Saturday for our traditional Hall H panel with a lot of fun stuff to look at about our upcoming movies. But what I don't think people know is that we're also going to be in Hall H on Thursday for the first time ever. Marvel Studios is going to be in Hall H twice during Comic-Con.”

“Thursday, of course, is the opening of Deadpool and Wolverine, so we're going to be doing a fun Deadpool panel in Hall H to commemorate the opening and Shawn [Levy], Hugh [Jackman], Ryan [Reynolds], and I will be there,” he added.

It's hard to imagine the number of attendees who want to participate in that panel. It's going to be massive.

In the same interview, he spoke of attending Comic-Con in 2007, when Iron Man was fresh. He was asked if bringing unknown IPs into the limelight these days is harder.

“Yes,” he answered. “When we were going to Comic-Con in 2007, when we were bringing Iron Man there with Jon Favreau, one media outlet did a story that read ‘Marvel Calls Out the C Team.' People thought, ‘Well, are you going to be able to make anything of these characters that aren't the major players if you don't have Spider-Man or X-Men?'”

“People thought Marvel had nothing else,” he added. “And we thought, ‘We have 8,567 other things.' The audience wants to see a great piece of entertainment. I said for a long time that the one-two punch for Marvel, pre-dating me, was Blade and then X-Men. Blade was a character that nobody knew from the comics, or very few people know. It wasn't advertised as being from Marvel Comics. X-Men was the No. 1 bestselling comic for the 15 years before the movie came out. Both of them did extremely well, and that instilled in us the notion that it is less about how many issues did you sell or how famous was the animated show or the live-action series in the '70s, but how engaging can you make the character, and how much of a new experience of a world can you bring to cinemas with that character. And that's what we tried to do with Iron Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy.”

If you can make it to San Diego Comic-Con, it runs Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28. Maybe you can make the Kevin Feige Deadpool and Wolverine panel. You can enter to attend here.