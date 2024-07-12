Did you know that one of the OG Basketball Wives was an alumna of Florida A&M? Former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed graduated from Florida A&M with a degree in Theater Education and Humanities. Over the last few months, Reed has been very vocal about her experience at Florida A&M.

Reed graduated from Florida A&M in 2003. In an interview with Vlad TV last November, Reed mentions how attending Florida A&M was a bit of a culture shock to the southern way of life, but she quickly adjusted. She also explains the difference she felt between dancing and cheering for her predominately white high school versus being at Florida A&M. Being involved in dance and cheer most of her life, while at Florida A&M Reed was president of Mahogany Dance Theatre, a member of the Essential Theatre, and captain of the cheerleading. She credits her time dancing and cheering at Florida A&M with helping her jump-start her professional career.

“I went to a white school. I was the only Black cheerleader 3 out of my 4 years in HS (DPHS). I'd never cheered or danced the way they did in “The Bottom.” At FAMU, a lot of my peers came from Miami, FT Lauderdale and Palm Beach. My Dance Director was from Miami, so I had to learn how to REALLY DANCE! With soul, with purpose and with style. If it wasn't for FAMU, Mahogany Dance Theatre, the Essential Theatre and even cheer, I never would've made the Magic or the Heat let alone build my resume with music videos and movies.” Reed commented on a post by HBCU Grad.

Reed has been a professional dancer for over 20 years. She has danced with the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and SeaWorld. She founded the Fantashique Apprentice Dance Company in 2010, which later became World Champions in 2019. She later closed Fantashique in July 2021. The following month, Reed became the head coach of Bethune-Cookman Cheerleading. She is also a staff member at Studio 305 in Las Vegas as well as an ensemble member of the Rolle Ensemble in Las Vegas.

Reed appeared on the Miami branch of Basketball Wives in 2010. She was on the show for four seasons before departing. Last month, Reed hinted that she may return to Basketball Wives in the future, but it has yet to be confirmed.