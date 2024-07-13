The last three years has seen Glen Powell emerge as one of Hollywood's newest and biggest leading men on the back of films including Anyone But You and Hit Man garnering critical and commercial success. Twisters is poised to be the next success for the actor, along with a potential breakout blockbuster for his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, and it landed another boon thanks to a massive endorsement from none other than Tom Cruise.

“Good Stuff”

Twisters co-star Anthony Ramos revealed in an interview with People following the film's Los Angeles premiere on July 11 that Cruise was in attendance when the sequel was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on June 8. He said Cruise ended up seated behind himself, his brother, and Powell for the screening and that Cruise was “losing his mind” during Twisters' roughly two-hour runtime.

“Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie,” Ramos told People. “After the third time I turned back around, like, ‘Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!' He keeps hitting me.”

“He keeps hitting me because he's excited about different moments, and he's laughing. He’s just laughing out loud the whole entire film. He wasn't afraid to express himself. I was super grateful about that.”

Ramos added that after the screening ended, he and Cruise “hugged it out” and said the Top Gun star told him Twisters was “good stuff” before posing for pictures with Powell that Cruise shared to social media.

Fans familiar with Cruise's career and public persona may not be surprised by his described reaction to Twisters as Cruise has become known for his infectious enthusiasm when it comes to movies and moviemaking. His co-stars regularly highlight how dedicated and high-energy Cruise is on sets, along with how quickly it can spread through the cast and crew as production progresses.

Powell has first-hand knowledge of this from his time on Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred as the cocky, self-assured pilot Hangman who serves as something of a rival to Miles Teller's Rooster. He, along with the rest of the cast, spoke about the intense training they went through to prepare for filming in real F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and the role Cruise played in getting the cast to keep pushing through the training.

The Top Gun of Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick ended up being a massive success with $1.496 billion worldwide box office haul and six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Powell, in particular, emerged with what many critics considered to be a breakout performance as Hangman and quickly began to secure more high-profile roles.

Picking up 28-years after the first film, Twisters is a standalone sequel that sees Oklahoma hit with a record-breaking tornado season as more and more dangerous storms erupt across the state. The film will follow Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser and member of the National Weather Service who gets lured back into the field by a fried at the NWS in the hopes of perfecting a potentially groundbreaking storm tracking technology. Alongside the NWS team is social media sensation Tyler Owens and his team of storm chasers, who have become social media celebrities by sharing their harrowing but reckless chases and has earned Owens the nickname “The Tornado Wrangler.”

Twisters will star Powell as Tyler Owens and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper along with a supporting cast including Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, and Katy O'Brian.

Twisters is scheduled to release in theaters on July 19, 2024.