With Deadpool & Wolverine on the way to theaters, will the R-rating usher in a new era for the MCU? Kevin Feige has some thoughts.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the head of Marvel revealed his insight on edgier content in Marvel movies that is inappropriate for younger audiences.

Kevin Feige talks about Deadpool and Wolverine's edgy material

“I think we've been edgy in the past, but my favorite thing is that we span all types of genres and tones,” Feige said. “I think it gets a lot of attention that this is our first R-rated movie, but it is the third R-rated Deadpool movie, so we wanted to stay true to what Ryan [Reynolds] has built over those last couple of movies, and we weren't going to undo that.”

“I will say, Hugh [Jackman] and Rayn have talked about this, and I think people can tell from the trailer and from the press tour so far, yes, it's R-rated, yes, there's some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional. I keep calling it the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see. It really is a celebration of friendship and family and of found family. I don't want to overdo it, but for all the R-rated raunchiness that gets attention, when people see the movie, it's going to be about how heartfelt it is, in my opinion, much more than the first two Deadpool films. That's what I'm really excited about, once people get past the ‘F' words and the R-rating to see how sweet it is.”

Also, Feige was asked about what it'll take to keep the superheroes' momentum up, considering how successful Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to be.

“I've never been a big believer in superhero being a genre in and of itself,” Fiege noted. “We made films that are based in graphic narrative format originally, but we make different types of movies and I think the answer to that question is the same answer to movies in general: Making engaging, entertaining films that have to be experienced in a theater with a crowd and is worth people getting into their cars and making the trip.”

“Of the many forms of entertainment that people can get scrolling on their screen in their pocket, we as a Hollywood industry need to make product that stands above all of that and that represent a destination entertainment that you can't get anywhere else,” he continued. “So, the fact that people have been going to movies this summer with Inside Out 2 and that is unbelievably exciting for us as it reminds people what a joy that can be going to theaters, and people seem very excited to see Deadpool and Wolverine on screen. I think the experience that it's going to give to people and hopefully encourage people to go see it again and again, that's our job. That's our job at Marvel, that's our job as the 100-year old Hollywood industry to remind people that we have the best storytellers and can provide the best entertainment in the world. As we keep doing that in ways that engage, exite and grab onto the imagination and the psyche of the audience; that's all we ever wanted to do, that's all we tried to do. I think we have to keep evolving and expanding the ways we do that.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will be out in theaters on July 26.