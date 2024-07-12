For those who hoped to see Beyoncé at the Sphere in Las Vegas, keep dreaming. There is a chance she still goes to Las Vegas for a bonkers 100-night residency.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer has been negotiating with the Madison Square Garden executives for a while. However, the New York Post is now reporting that the negotiations “broke down” for a key reason.

That is Beyoncé allegedly wanting to shut down the Sphere for two weeks for rehearsals. This is per a source “close to the situation.”

This was seemingly a non-negotiable part of the deal. The Sphere executives did not want to shut down the venue. Dead and Company are currently playing weekends there and they are also showing Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth. Closing it for two weeks would allegedly be a “significant revenue hit.”

It is important to take these rumors with a grain of salt. The Post also says that Beyoncé's team was asking for “about $10 million” for production costs. That is about the same number that they paid U2 to put on their extravaganza.

So, in turn, Beyoncé is looking to go to another venue in Las Vegas. She is reportedly talking with MGM, a rival of the Sphere, for a 100-show residency over four years. The source did not disclose how much she would get paid for this deal.

The Sphere is keeping quiet regarding the news. They told The Post, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

What is the Sphere?

The Sphere is a new high-tech venue that opened on September 29, 2023, with a show from U2. This began a 40-night residency put on by the Irish rock band.

The residency was centered around the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. Each night, they played the album in full. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton of U2 were present for the shows. However, Larry Mullen Jr. missed the residency, and Bram van den Berg filled in.

After they concluded their residency on March 2, 2024, Phish played four shows in April. Dead and Company followed and are currently playing a 30-night residency there.

In the fall, the Eagles will play 16 shows from September to December 2024. This comes after they concluded the “Long Goodbye” tour, their “farewell” tour.

Is Beyoncé going to tour in 2024 or 2025?

One way or another, it does seem like Beyoncé will likely tour or play shows in 2024 or 2025. She did just finish the 56-show “Renaissance” tour, which ran from May 10, 2023, to October 1, 2023. The show was a big hit, spawning a concert film.

In March 2024, Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter, which included hit singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” There is no doubt that she will eventually play those songs live, whether it is in Las Vegas or in stadiums around the world.

Until any word is made official, it is all speculative. The likes of Adele, U2, and Carrie Underwood have all recently done Las Vegas residencies. It will be interesting if Beyoncé makes the move official.