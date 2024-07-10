While the X-Men have already found their way to screens under Marvel Studios thanks to X-Men '97, there are still plenty of fans wondering when the mutants will make their proper debut inside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool and Wolverine will see several of the characters from the X-Men's corner of Marvel join the universe in some capacity, and the Marvel Studios president only stoked fires further with brief tease as to their future.

X-Men in the MCU

Kevin Feige sat down with Variety to discuss the release of Deadpool and Wolverine when the conversation eventually shifted to potential plans for more mutants, and the X-Men themselves, inside of the MCU. The Marvel Studios head continued to be coy about what fans can expect, though he seemingly teased that mutants will become a focal point of the universe when the time comes starting from the pieces already in place across the cinematic universe.

“I wouldn’t say whenbut we’ve already hinted over the past few years at certain people possessing what will one day be known as the mutant gene,” Feige told Variety when asked about the X-Men in the MCU. “We’ll be very excited when we tap into it.”

Additionally, he made it clear earlier in the interview that he and the rest of Marvel Studios are excited about the possibilities now that they have access to X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more.

“All those Fox characters were ones I’d never dreamed of having back purely under the fold of Marvel Studios,” Feige said. “So when that happened, it was a giant surprise and a huge opportunity. The Fantastic Four and X-Men alone make a colossal portion of our comic universe that we now have access to for films and shows.”

While Mr. Fantastic made a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness played by John Krasinski, Marvel's first family will make their proper theatrical MCU debut in 2025 with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach portraying the Fantastic Four.

Mutants have already been teased in the larger MCU, as well, with a few notable inclusions to lay the proverbial groundwork for more to come in the future.

Mutant and Proud

The first was confirmed to be the universe's version of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who was portrayed by Iman Vellani and made her debut with the Ms. Marvel series on Disney Plus. While she is a member of the Inhumans in the comics who gains her powers from the Terrigen Mists, she was instead revealed to be the first mutant from Earth-616 seen on screen in the season finale.

It was later revealed that Namor, who made his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and described himself as a “mutant” among his people even after they were transformed into the aquatic Talocan people to escape Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s.

Deadpool and Wolverine will become the latest additions to the universe thanks to their universe-hoping adventure in Deadpool and Wolverine. Several other mutants from 20th Century Fox's X-Men films have also been teased to be appearing, including Pyro and Sabretooth, though it isn't clear what their futures look like in the MCU.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.