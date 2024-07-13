When it comes to Deadpool, the character's hyperviolence and crass, wise-cracking attitude has typically meant his core audience tends to be more mature and not really intended for kids. Shawn Levy, however, along with Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, have a much more definitive line to follow for anyone thinking about bringing their kids to see the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Draw A Hard Line

Levy has been on the promotional tour alongside Reynolds and Jackman for the third Deadpool film, which marks the character's official MCU debut, when the trio was asked by Variety about how old they believe someone should be to see it. It was then that Levy and Reynolds revealed that their respective children had already seen the first two films at a fairly young age and commenting how even more kids have likely seen the previous Deadpool films.

“So many kids have seen both Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2,” Reynolds said. “I would say that this one uses all the, sort of, most essential elements of those movies, but it's never rated-R just to be rated-R.”

Reynolds would even compare Deadpool to a seven-year-old who's “brain is like a half-eaten omelette.”

Jackman then humorously chimed in to say that two-year-olds shouldn't watch the film, with Levy responding with his own humorous take.

“We draw the line at three,” Levy said.

The R-rating, itself, for all three Deadpool films have fallen along similar lines according to the Motion Picture Association. The MPAA described all three films as having some variance of “strong violence” or “strong bloody violence and language throughout,” along with “sexual content” or “references.”

Deadpool and Wolverine's R-rating is also due to “gore,” compared to the “graphic nudity” in the first 2016 film and “brief drug material” in the 2018 sequel. This seems to imply that Deadpool and Wolverine may end up being the bloodiest film in the trilogy, something the red-band trailers have given only brief glimpses at.

“Big Slow-Motion Action”

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up several years after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson having given up his mercenary days to embrace the quiet life as a used car salesman and leading to something of a mid-life crisis. He is then suddenly and somewhat forcibly recruited by the Time Variance Agency who inform him that his universe is under threat and the TVA need him for a mission that could save it.

Wilson won't be alone, as the reluctant merc with a mouth will be joined by an even more reluctant Wolverine that failed to help his own universe. The two will have to fight their way across the multiverse in an adventure that could drastically alter the history of the MCU, if the pair don't end up killing each other before then.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.