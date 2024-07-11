The Bear Season 4 is coming, and star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has given an update on its filming status.

There have been conflicting reports about The Bear Seasons 3 and 4 filming back-to-back. The Playlist recently reported that the scripts for the fourth season were not ready thus they did not shoot it. FX even confirmed the report, though they said that “some elements were shot in advance.”

In an interview with Mr Porter, Moss-Bachrach seemed confident that they shot almost 80% of The Bear Season 4, assuming the fourth season consists of 10 episodes. He also acknowledged that as the series progressed, episode scripts have been “split into two.” So, it is possible they actually only shot a few episodes of the fourth season.

“We shot about 18 episodes,” he told the outlet. “But everything shifts. In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two.

“I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it. I like getting taken by a wave that's bigger than you thought it was, tumbled around and spit out the other end,” he added.

Who is Ebon Moss-Bachrach?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is best known for his role as Richie Jermovich in The Bear. Earlier in his career, he had roles in Girls and NOS4A2.

Additionally, Moss-Bachrach has appeared in several franchise projects. He starred in Andor in 2022 and also played David “Micro” Lieberman in The Punisher.

Coming up, Moss-Bachrach will return to the Marvel Universe. This time, he will play Ben Grimm/the Thing in the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four movie.

His other movie credits include The Royal Renenbaums, Tesla, Sharp Stick, and No Hard Feelings. In addition to the Fantastic Four movie, Moss-Bachrach will star in Hold Your Breath along with Sarah Paulson.

Is The Bear Season 4 happening?

The Bear Season 4 will undoubtedly happen. It was green-lit before the third season even hit FX and Hulu. However, if it hopes to hit screens in 2025, it will have to get moving.

What may happen is an extended break between the third and fourth seasons. Each of the last three seasons of The Bear had about a year between them — each one hit in the month of June from 2022-24.

Perhaps that is a blessing in disguise. The third season received mixed responses from critics and fans alike. Going back to the drawing board and planning their next steps may be the best route to go.

The Bear is a comedy-drama series created by Christopher Storer. It follows an award-winning chef, Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits his family restaurant after the death of his brother. He has to return home and also takes on the various stresses that come with the business.

In addition to White, Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson also star in the series. Some of the various guest stars include Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, John Cena, and Bob Odenkirk.

At the Emmys, The Bear has won 10 awards out of its 13 nominations.