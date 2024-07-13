Donald Trump was injured after popping noises were heard during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The former president, who is currently running as a representative for the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, had blood rushing down the side of his head. Trump immediately fell to the ground before standing back up with the assistance of secret service and fist-pumping to the crowd, video via Collin Rugg.

New reports are stating that it was believed to have been a gunshot that led to Trump's injury, however, nothing is confirmed as of this story's writing.

The secret service says “the former president is safe.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said, via KTLA. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Donald Trump Jr. shared a message along with an image of Donald Trump first-pumping to the crowd.

“He'll never stop fighting to Save America.”

Donald Trump frightening moment sparks reaction

Regardless of one's political affiliation, there is never any room for violence. There are some disgusting comments on social media but for the most part differing political parties are coming together in support of Trump after such a frightening moment.

“Let’s just hope the former President is Ok and no one else was injured. And let’s hope they catch the idiot who did this. This is not the way And thank you to the Secret Service who put themselves in harms way to protect the former President,” Mark Cuban wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery,” Bernie Sanders added.

“Donald Trump will now win in a landslide victory. …. This incident just determined the outcome of the 2024 election,” Grant Cardone wrote.

“I just landed and missed an assignation attempt. Holy s**t. What a bad a** reaction from Trump. The election is over. He's the next president. The Dems should give up. They can't beat him now,” Dave Portnoy wrote.

“Thank you to the heroes of the Secret Service who threw themselves into what appeared to be a hail of bullets. Find whoever did this and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. None of this is OK. Praying for everyone there in Butler PA,” Rich Eisen wrote.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing story as they are made available.