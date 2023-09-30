NBA referee Tony Brothers has been hired by the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) to become Coordinator of Women’s Basketball Officials, per a press release by the conference. Brother's tenure has already started.

“Tony Brothers’ credentials with regards to basketball officiating are second to none,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said in the statement. “Our league, and our eight member institutions, will benefit from his decades of experience at the highest level of basketball, and we expect women’s basketball officiating in the MEAC to reach new heights.”

Brothers is a two-time graduate of Old Dominion University, earning his Bachelor’s in Business Administration/MIS in 1986 and his Master’s in Public Administration in 2022. Brothers also holds an honorary doctorate from Norfolk State University that was awarded in 2018. Before the NBA, Brothers worked as an official in the Canadian Basketball Association (CBA) and called three CBA Finals and a CBA All-Star Game. He possesses a year of collegiate officiating experience at the Division III level. Moreover, Brothers boasts seven years of officiating experience in Virginia's high school sports, which includes officiating three state tournaments.

Brother's started his career as an NBA official in 1994. He's officiated over 1,700 regular-season games, 170 playoff contests, and 11 NBA Finals appearances. He was a member of the crew that officiated the 1996 Mexico Challenge, 1998 Schick Rookie All-Star Game, 1999 McDonald’s Championship in Milan, Italy, the 2008 NBA China Games, the 2009 NBA All-Star Game, and the 2014 Global Games in Berlin and Turkey, 2018 NBA BWB Africa Games, and the 2018 NBA China Games.

Brothers also founded an endowment in honor of his mother at Norfolk State University called the Dorothy B. Brothers Endowment and also established the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium on campus. The endowment assists students who come from single-parent households.