Norfolk State notched their second win of the season thrillingly against the CAA's Towson University 21-14. The Spartans deployed an unstoppable rushing attack to secure the win against the Tigers, finishing the game with 350 yards rushing. The rushing total is the second most in program history behind the Spartans 471-yard run clinic against Bethune-Cookman University on September 24, 2005. The offensive performance combined with a stout defense that kept the Tiger's offense in check powered them to a well-needed victory as the Spartans inch closer to MEAC conference play.

Kevon King led the rushing attack, finishing the game with 97 yards on 11 carries, including a 42-yard run that put the Spartans in position to score a touchdown to start the third quarter. Not to be outdone, quarterback Otto Kuhns also had a successful game rushing for 77 yards on 10 attempts. In the third quarter, he achieved a remarkable milestone by sprinting for a 67-yard touchdown, marking the longest rushing touchdown of his career.

Towson quarterback Nathan Kent tried to power his team to a victory, completing 21 of his 36 passes and finishing the game with 201 yards in the air. But, he wasn't able to find the endzone and threw an interception that continued the monster momentum for the Spartans. Norfolk State was also able to contain Towson's rushing attack, holding them to only 140 yards on the ground.

The win is the MEAC's third against the CAA this season after Morgan State stunned Richmond to open the season North Carolina Central beat rival and new CAA member North Carolina A&T in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. This is also Norfolk's first win against Towson as the teams have only played one other time in history.

Norfolk looks to notch another victory against a CAA school as they head to face North Carolina A&T on Saturday.