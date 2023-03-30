Fans of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, rejoice! After over a decade of waiting, a follow-up to the immensely popular Edgar Wright cult classic from 2010 is coming.

Netflix announced on March 30 that they have picked up a series about the man who went through seven evil exes to be with a girl. The twist? The series will not be live-action like its film predecessor — it will be an anime.

The 60-second Netflix announcement gave us the greatest news yet: The original cast is returning. So you’ll have Michael Cera back as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Scott’s sister Stacey, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

This whole project is even more impressive considering the all-star cast Scott Pilgrim vs. the World had. While many of the A-listers above may not have all been household names at the time of the film’s release, they’ve since gone on to be superheroes, Pitch Perfect singers, and SNL hosts (among many other accolades). Reassembling that sort of cast is special and hats off to Netflix and the rest of the team for pulling it off.

Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the author and artist of the original graphic novels that the film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is based on, will serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. Wright, who directed, co-wrote, and produced the film, will not direct but will remain an executive producer on the series.

Animation studio Science SARU will take on the project. The studio has come a long way since beginning its work on Adventure Time back in 2013 and has since worked on the likes of Devilman Crybaby and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. Abel Gongora will direct the series and Eunyoung Choi set as an executive producer.

An anime series may be the right call for a continuation of Scott Pilgrim’s adventures. The film, while popular now, was a box office flop in 2010. The film grossed just $47 million on a budget of $60 million, and making a film assuming the cult following will show up is a swing no studio would want to make. Just look at the “Morbin’ time” memes and the false confidence that gave Sony to re-release that monstrosity.

Plus, as noted, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World story is a graphic novel at heart. If you’ve ever seen the graphic novels — particularly the colorized editions — you’ll see how well Wright and his team brought that world to life in the most vibrant and eye-catching way possible.

It’s been a long time coming, but fans of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will have to get the garlic bread and hair dye ready.