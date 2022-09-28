Megan Fox is an esteemed actress who has been in the business for more than two decades. Gaining massive popularity in the late 2000s/early 2010s, she has been part of blockbuster franchises such as the Transformers series and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles duology. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Megan Fox’s net worth in 2022.

Megan Fox’s Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $8 million

Megan Fox’s Net Worth in 2022 is $8 million.

Megan Denise Fox was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She began training in dance and drama as young as 5 years old. She then started modeling when she was 13 years of age after winning awards at the 1999 American Modeling and Talent Convention in South Carolina.

Fox had her acting debut aged 15 in the direct-to-DVD romantic comedy Holiday in the Sun (2001) alongside Ashley Olsen. She then had several guest appearances in sitcoms like What I Like About You (2002-2006) and Two and a Half Men (2003-2015).

Her feature film debut came in 2004 with the musical comedy Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen alongside Lindsay Lohan. The same year, she was cast in ABC sticom Hope & Faith until 2006.

Her big breakthrough would come in 2007 when she was set to play Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay’s Transformers, a live-action adaptation of the toy and cartoon series of the same name. Her performance as Mikaela was an iconic one as the movie proved to be an absolute monster at the box office: it grossed $4.8 billion (against an admittedly-huge $1.1 billion budget). She was nominated for “Breakthrough Performance” by MTV, as well as three Nick Teen Choice Awards. As such, Fox signed on for two more Transformers films.

She reprised her role as Mikaela in 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The movie did well, although it did not crack the $1 billion mark ($836.3 million worldwide) like other films in the series.

Unfortunately, Fox and Bay would encounter severe differences with each other, causing Fox to be written out of the series. She was replaced by Rosie Huntington as the leading lady.

Nevertheless, Fox went on to star in Jennifer’s Body (2009). Although getting mixed reviews initially, Jennifer’s Body developed a massive cult following and is now considered a “forgotten feminist classic”. The film was said to have been incorrectly marketed to the incorrect audience, causing it to be severely underrated at the get-go.

Her next project would not be as successful, however, with Jonah Hex (2009) considered to be one of the worst films of the decade.

Eventually, Fox would reconcile with Bay to star as April O’Neal for the reboot of the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). The movie did well at the box office ($493.3 million gross on a $150 million budget) but again received mixed reviews. Despite this, Fox’s performance was praised and she would reprise her role in 2016 in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Her next projects would be Korean War flick The Battle of Jangsari, Above the Shadows, and James Franco’s Zeroville, all released in 2019. It was a prolific 2019 for Fox, although her movies were not very well-received.

For 2020, meanwhile, she starred in family comedy Think Like a Dog, released on video on demand. Next came action flick Rogue.

In 2021, she starred in Midnight in the Switchgrass as well as Till Death, both thrillers. She actually met her now-significant other Machine Gun Kelly in Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Her latest project is drama Big Gold Brick, released in 2022.

Fox has several movies lined up for the future: Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins alongside Kate Winslet, Elliot Pag, Gerard Butler, and other high-profile names, as well as Johnny & Clyde. She will also star with MGK alongside Naomi Wild and Lil Tjay in musical drama Taurus.

Fox’s most notable brand deal is the one she signed with Emporio Armani back in 2009, which is reportedly worth seven figures. She has also worked with Avion and, curiously enough, Sharper Image.

Megan Fox has had quite a career thus far. She is viewed as one of Hollywood’s biggest sex symbols of the 20th century, particularly due to her role as Mikaela in the Transformers movies. She has had several appearances in magazines such as Maxim and FHM, wherein she was voted as the “Sexiest Woman in the World” back in 2008 (just after the first Transformers). She is amenable to the “sex symbol” concept, if women are able to utilize it for their careers.

Indeed, she has done just that. Megan Fox has accumulated an impressive net worth of $8 million throughout her 21 years in the industry. This will change once her impending divorce with former spouse Brian Austin Green gets settled, but as of now, this is her net worth as per several sources.

Were you stunned at all at Megan Fox’s net worth in 2022?