Caitlin Cunningham, the 6'4″ Australian hooper turning heads as “Caitlin Dark,” says they’re all-in on teaming up with Caitlin Clark for a content collab. “If people want to link us up and make some iconic content… let’s do it!” Cunningham told TMZ Sports, calling the idea of a crossover “pretty cool” and even suggesting a commercial is a good idea.

“Caitlin Dark” is taking the basketball and music worlds by storm. photos/videos: @caitlepillar

music: @viralnoisemusic pic.twitter.com/jLaWDSGReq —

The nickname “Caitlin Dark” is a fan creation, inspired by Cunningham’s all-black aesthetic and fearless on-court presence. And it isn't just flattery from the comparison to Clark. The hype is real. “Put in the same category as Caitlin Clark is insane,” according to Cunningham. “She’s an icon.”

The Scoop on Caitlin Dark

Known for mixing goth fashion with elite-level play, Cunningham has carved out a unique lane in the basketball world. From fang teeth to heavy eyeliner and monochrome fits, they’ve taken a bold stance on individuality in sports. “I was a Myspace kid. Emo music’s a big part of my life and so the makeup has always been an expression,” they told ABC Melbourne’s The Conversation Hour. Their health goth style — a mix of fitness, blacked-out fashion, and goth culture — has been a two-decade-long statement, not a passing phase.

Currently balling with the Rockhampton Cyclones of Australia’s NBL1, Cunningham’s social media presence has surged thanks to viral clips of their gothic on-court style. But it’s the messages from fans that resonate most. “I’ve been receiving so many beautiful DMs from people saying how inspired they are to be themselves because they’ve seen me be myself,” Cunningham shared.

Off the court, they’re just as creative. A longtime punk musician, Cunningham plays in two bands and recently released their debut solo single, “My Bike Needs Oil,” on July 4.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark keeps drawing headlines of her own. During the Indiana Fever’s win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark dished dimes and launched threes, though she struggled from long range, hitting just one of seven attempts. In a brief viral moment, she paused mid-game to help wipe a wet spot on the floor, towel in hand, showing humility that earned cheers from fans across social media.