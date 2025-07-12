Mr. Met is going to have to keep it on the baseball field after the beloved New York Mets mascot has a fall on stage.

The Mets' iconic mascot showed up as a surprise guest at the Lumineers concert on Friday (July 11) in Flushing, NY, where his appearance has now gone viral online due to his nasty fall. Mr. Met traded in his jersey and wore a white shirt and suspenders to the concert to match the aesthetics of the band. Before the fall, the Lumineers lead singer, Wesley Schultz, tossed Mr. Met a tambourine, which he failed to catch. After retrieving the instrument from the ground, he walked into the middle of the stage and fell between the main stage and the ramp. From the angle of the video, you can see his oversized baseball head disappearing, but then he raised his tambourine to let the crowd know he was okay after the fall. He was able to get himself back on stage and waved to the crowd.

Rough night for Mr. Met at the Lumineers concert pic.twitter.com/PAif0SZR0j — Fin (@jessefinver) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since the video went viral, he also updated his fans online that he was doing well.

“Don’t worry, I don’t oppheeliiia too bad,” Mr. Met posted on X in reference to the band’s “Ophelia” song. “Thanks for having me, @thelumineers !”

He was met with congratulations and well wishes by fans in the comment section.

“Hope youre okay, king,” one fan wrote, adding the viral video to their post.

Another fan made light of the situation with a fake newspaper cover that read, “Why does God hate The Mets?” in reference to their current injuries on the team and poking fun at Mr. Met's fall.

“Great. Another key player headed to the IL…” another fan responded.

The Mets next game will be in Kansas City agains the Royals today at 4:10 PM ET. Mr. Met has time to rest up as their next home game will be next Friday (July 18) at 7:10 PM ET, against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.