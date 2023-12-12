Memphis basketball landed one of the best players in the transfer portal. Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin is coming to play for Penny Hardaway.

Memphis basketball got a big pick up after former Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Tomlin had been dismissed from the Kansas State program following an arrest in October.

Tomlin is a mid-season transfer that is expected to be eligible this season for Memphis, due to his expected graduation from Kansas State University. Tomlin is a big man with great speed and size. He was pursued by several schools including Kansas, Kentucky, West Virginia and Purdue, before choosing Memphis.

Tomlin was arrested in October in Manhattan, Kansas, following a fight in a bar. He hasn't played a game this season, as Kansas State sat him on the bench before ultimately dismissing him from the program.

Tomlin played a pivotal role on last year's Kansas State team, helping guide the program to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in Jerome Tang's first season as coach. Last season, Tomlin averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds for the Wildcats. His numbers proved even better in the NCAA tournament, as Tomlin averaged more than 12 points a game in tournament play.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is a 6-foot-10 forward from New York. He also played at Chipola College in Florida, one of the best junior college basketball programs in the country, before heading to Kansas State in 2022.

Memphis is in the midst of a 7-2 season and is a contender to win the AAC this year under head coach Penny Hardaway. The team has back-to-back wins over Texas A&M and VCU. The Tigers next play Clemson on Saturday.