Nae'Qwan Tomlin was recently suspended from the Kansas State basketball team, and he has now been dismissed.

The Kansas State basketball team was just one win away from making the Final Four last season, but they fell just short in the Elite 8. The Wildcats lost a lot of talent from that team, so it was a little bit up in the air what the squad would look like this season. So far things have been decent for Kansas State. The Wildcats are 7-2 with their lone losses coming against USC and #12 Miami Florida. This team looks like they could have another good season, but one tough blow for Kansas State is that they will be without one of their stars, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, for the remainder of the season.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin was arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight at a bar a little over a month ago, and he was suspended from the Kansas State basketball team as a result. His future with the Wildcats was up in the air, and it now looks like there is no future as he has been dismissed from the team, according to an article from ESPN. This is unfortunate for Tomlin and the entire Kansas State program.

“I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae'Qwan's suspension with Coach Tang's involvement,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae'Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men's basketball team. This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear.”

Tomlin's actions have now resulted in him missing out on an important season in his career. He was expected to have a big role this year after putting up big numbers in 2022, but his time at Kansas State is unfortunately over. Last season, Tomlin averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 1.2 APG.

“We appreciate your passion for our men's basketball team and for Nae'Qwan,” Taylor continued in the statement. “Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man's personal development and growth — and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large.”

Kansas State is currently on a four-game win streak and they will look to keep it going on Saturday when they hit the road to take on LSU.